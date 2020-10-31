Advertisement

Time to fall back as Daylight Saving Time ends tonight.

Turn the clocks back one hour tonight.
Turn the clocks back one hour tonight.(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It has been a spooky Halloween and tonight we are seeing a full moon. This is the first time we have had a full moon in every time zone since 1944. This is also a blue moon because it is the second full moon this month, making it the most bone chilling Halloween in years.

We are seeing dry conditions using the EMEPA live radar and we will stay dry tomorrow, and for the rest of the week. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50′s tonight and we will cool by the morning to the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. We are seeing clouds and rain to the east, but that will not be moving into our area. By 11 AM we will be in the lower to mid 60′s and the sun will be shining! Through the afternoon we will continue to warm up to the upper 60′s and lower 70′s for a mild fall day overall. Temperatures will be in the upper 40′s by the time you are going to bed, but cooler conditions will move in by Monday.

Everyone will need to turn their clocks back tonight as Daylight Saving ends and we will gain one hour of sleep. The clocks will need to be turned from 2 AM to 1 AM. This also means the sun will start to set earlier so that will also affect temperatures into the evening.

Tomorrow will be the perfect day to go to brunch or go for a walk after church because the sun will be shining all day and we will be in the lower 60′s by 10 AM. We will be warming into the upper 60′s by noon and reach the lower 70′s by the afternoon. Tomorrow will be significantly warmer than Monday as we see temperatures topping out the upper 50′s. Dry conditions will stick around all week, but so will cooling temperatures. Most of the week we will have lows in the mid to upper 40′s and highs in the lower 70′s.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine has formed.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine has formed in the Caribbean.

WTOK

Chill relaxes this weekend, then returns next week

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
The chill is here, and we’re about to become even colder.

Weather

Weather - October 30, 2020

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT
Weather - October 30, 2020

Weather

Friday will be a bit chilly

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We’ll see lots of sunshine by the afternoon with highs only in the low-60s. It will also be breezy today with winds from the north at 8 to 15 mph.

Latest News

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 30th, 2020

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT
Get Ready For Some Chillin'

Weather

Weather - October 29, 2020

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT
Weather - October 29, 2020

WTOK

Chill arrives tonight after gusty cold front

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Hurricane Zeta is gone, but now a cold front is kicking up the wind as some colder air heads in our direction.

State

Gov. Reeves tours Zeta damage in South Mississippi, thanks first responders

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT
|
By WLOX Staff
Reeves made stops in all three coastal counties to survey damage and thank first responders.

Weather

Weather - October 29, 2020

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT

WTOK

Hurricane Zeta weakens to a tropical storm

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:16 AM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Hurricane Zeta has weakened to a tropical storm.