Time to fall back as Daylight Saving Time ends tonight.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It has been a spooky Halloween and tonight we are seeing a full moon. This is the first time we have had a full moon in every time zone since 1944. This is also a blue moon because it is the second full moon this month, making it the most bone chilling Halloween in years.

We are seeing dry conditions using the EMEPA live radar and we will stay dry tomorrow, and for the rest of the week. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50′s tonight and we will cool by the morning to the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. We are seeing clouds and rain to the east, but that will not be moving into our area. By 11 AM we will be in the lower to mid 60′s and the sun will be shining! Through the afternoon we will continue to warm up to the upper 60′s and lower 70′s for a mild fall day overall. Temperatures will be in the upper 40′s by the time you are going to bed, but cooler conditions will move in by Monday.

Everyone will need to turn their clocks back tonight as Daylight Saving ends and we will gain one hour of sleep. The clocks will need to be turned from 2 AM to 1 AM. This also means the sun will start to set earlier so that will also affect temperatures into the evening.

Tomorrow will be the perfect day to go to brunch or go for a walk after church because the sun will be shining all day and we will be in the lower 60′s by 10 AM. We will be warming into the upper 60′s by noon and reach the lower 70′s by the afternoon. Tomorrow will be significantly warmer than Monday as we see temperatures topping out the upper 50′s. Dry conditions will stick around all week, but so will cooling temperatures. Most of the week we will have lows in the mid to upper 40′s and highs in the lower 70′s.

