Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben speaks out on being on flag commission

The magnolia centered banner chosen Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 by the Mississippi State Flag Commission flies outside the Old State Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson, Miss. The nine member committee voted to recommend a design with the state flower. That design will go on the November ballot for voters consideration and if approved, it will become the new state flag. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
The magnolia centered banner chosen Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 by the Mississippi State Flag Commission flies outside the Old State Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson, Miss. The nine member committee voted to recommend a design with the state flower. That design will go on the November ballot for voters consideration and if approved, it will become the new state flag. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was one of the nine members of the Mississippi State Flag Commission.

He said it was a great and important experience.

“Having the opportunity to join the flag commission was a great opportunity because it gives an opportunity to where we can not only educate the commission, but educate the state,” said Ben.

Ben said representing his culture is something that hasn’t necessarily been included in the past, and this new flag gives a way for all Mississippians to see. He also understands the push back from some.

“You will have some that, you know, they had their stance of, ‘We had a flag. Why change?’ Sometimes, change comes with resistance with anything,” said Ben.

He pointed out that everyone will, however, have the choice to vote yes or no on the proposed design.

He believes it’ll be pushed through, and that the centerpiece of the flag will represent an even brighter future for Mississippi.

“We’re known as the magnolia state, and if you look at what is symbolic in a magnolia, it’s nobility and purity, and not only that. It’s a beautiful flower,” said Ben.

