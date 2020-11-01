Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 120,500 cases, 3,348 deaths reported by health dept.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 120,500.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 340 new cases and 14 new deaths Sunday.

So far, 3,348 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 991,530 as of October 17. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 101,385 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

