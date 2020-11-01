Kadarius Calloway receives All-American jersey

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Philadelphia Tornadoes defensive back Kadarius Calloway will be joining prep football greats Julio Jones, A.J. Green, and Amari Cooper as players who competed in the Under Armour All-American.

Every year the top 100 prep football players in the nation compete in Orlando, Florida in the game.

Calloway a University of Alabama commit will be playing in the game on January 2, 2021, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida and Friday he received his jersey to compete in the game. Calloway is one of three players in the state of Mississippi to be selected to compete in the game this year. This is the second year in a row the tornadoes have had a player play in the prestigious game with “Tulu” Griffin playing last year.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.