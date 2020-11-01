Advertisement

Kadarius Calloway receives All-American jersey

Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Philadelphia Tornadoes defensive back Kadarius Calloway will be joining prep football greats Julio Jones, A.J. Green, and Amari Cooper as players who competed in the Under Armour All-American.

Every year the top 100 prep football players in the nation compete in Orlando, Florida in the game.

Calloway a University of Alabama commit will be playing in the game on January 2, 2021, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida and Friday he received his jersey to compete in the game. Calloway is one of three players in the state of Mississippi to be selected to compete in the game this year. This is the second year in a row the tornadoes have had a player play in the prestigious game with “Tulu” Griffin playing last year.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Local Picked All-American

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local Picked All-American

Sports

Game of the Week: Union downs Philadelphia 40-21 to cap off regular season

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:41 AM CDT
The Yellowjackets scored 21 points in the first quarter

News

Hundreds pay respects at Meridian’s City Hall to Coach Calvin Hampton

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
Hundreds gather to celebrate the life and legacy of Coach Calvin Hampton

National

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:13 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Sports

Sports 10PM - October 29, 2020

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:22 AM CDT
Sports 10PM - October 29, 2020

Sports

Southeast Lauderdale makes postseason after game vs. Clarkdale is canceled

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT
Clarkdale had to forfeit the contest after going into a mandatory COVID-19 quarantine

Sports

Game of the Week: Union and Philadelphia square off in regular season finale

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT
|
By Ellie French
Both teams are vying for the No. 2 seed and home field advantage in the playoffs.

Sports

Sports 6PM - October 29, 2020

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT
Sports 6PM - October 29, 2020

Sports

Sports 10PM - October 28, 2020

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:44 AM CDT
Sports 10PM - October 28, 2020

Sports

Kyle Busch wins rain-delayed NASCAR playoff race in Texas

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The race was originally scheduled for Sunday but was delayed three times due to rainy conditions