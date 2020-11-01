Meridian celebrates Halloween during pandemic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a fun night in the city of Meridian. Citizens got in the Halloween spirit by dressing in their favorite costumes and heading door to door for candy.

Trick or treat smell my feet echoed throughout neighborhoods. The tradition of celebrating Halloween almost didn’t happen this year due to COVID-19. With the cities safe guidance in place, residents were able to trick or treat in creative ways. One resident placed candy into a long pipe that was pushed down with the help of a leaf blower.

“We came up with this and we watch several videos. We saw people using a leaf blower to push it through. I thought to myself and said we can do that. It has been wonderful watching the kids. Watching them enjoying themselves even with the pandemic in place,” said Meridian resident Lathondra Kenny.

The trick or treating in Meridian ended at 8 pm Saturday night.

