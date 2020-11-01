Advertisement

U.S. Senate candidates’ campaign in the Pine Belt

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s a mad dash to the finish line as one congressional race in the Magnolia State heats up.

“Vote for me because I believe in better healthcare,” Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy said. “Vote for me because you know, I’m just different than she is.”

“This is a stark difference between candidates in this race and I just want them to look at my track record to see what I’ve done, to help get us through COVID and we’re going to get on the other side of COVID,” Republican incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said.

Espy and Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith were both in the Pine Belt Saturday campaigning before Election Day.

“When you get to this point, you want to run through that tape so strong,” Hyde-Smith said. “We want to just go and meet with people in the communities, stop at every little town.”

Hyde-Smith’s bus tour stopped in Hattiesburg, Laurel and Columbia as she made a final push to voters.

“I’m the conservative candidate,” Hyde-Smith said. “The pro-life, the pro-amendment and we want to stabilize this here economy and how important jobs are. So, it’s a lot of fun and get out and mingle with the people right before the election.”

Espy also rallied in the Hub City.

“We won Forrest County nineteen months ago,” Espy said. “I believe we’re going to win it again, we’re going to win it bigger this time and that’s going to make us go to a victory for the whole state in November.”

Espy says his campaign calls for a new Mississippi while focusing on healthcare.

“She doesn’t believe in rural hospitals opening,” Espy said. “She doesn’t believe in the continuation of the Affordable Care Act, which I do. So I just think that in Mississippi the number one issue in our campaign, is the number one issue in Mississippi and that’s really healthcare.”

Both candidates ended their Saturday tours in the Mississippi coast after leaving Hattiesburg.

