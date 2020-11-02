ADPH: Nearly 3,000 people have died from COVID-19 as over 194K test positive and more than 81K recover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,973 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,767 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 206 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 194,892 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 165,984 being confirmed and 28,908 being probable. There have been 1,356,420 diagnostic tests conducted and 64,932 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Oct. 31.

In the last 14 days, 98,343 people have been tested and 21,744 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 24,597 confirmed positives. See the county-by-county numbers here.

This is a snapshot of the numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 395 12 1770 Sumter 488 21 2982 Marengo 1071 23 7156 Pickens 932 18 6189

The health department also reports 81,005 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 20,450 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Nov. 1, there were 967 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

