Alabama voter registration exceeds 3.7 million

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Following the state’s voter registration deadline on Oct. 19, Alabama set a new voter registration record of over 3.7 million, according to Secretary of State John Merrill.

Merrill said in the four months leading up the Nov. 3 General Election, more than 100,000 Alabamians registered to vote. He said it indicates increased enthusiasm for the election.

Merrill said over 1.2 million Alabamians have registered to vote using the online voter registration system he introduced in 2016.

“I am most grateful to our local election officials across the state who have worked around the clock, including on weekends, to register new voters, update registrations, process absentee ballots and applications, and prepare for the polls. Their diligent work has protected our democracy during these unusual times,” said Merrill.

Voters may check their registration status, polling place, and absentee ballot status here.

