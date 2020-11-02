Advertisement

All eyes on U.S. Senate re-match race Tuesday

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WTOK) -The U.S. Senate race in Mississippi is grabbing a lot of attention.

Democrat Mike Espy challenges incumbent Cindy-Hyde Smith in a race that has a lot on the line.

Democrats need to net-gain four seats outright or three seats and control of the white house to flip the senate. Republicans need to hold on to this seat because the GOP is only expected to gain one seat Tuesday night.

Both candidates made recent campaign stops in the Queen City.

“What I’m feeling is the energy, the ground swell, the momentum, people can’t wait,”says Espy.

"They’re voting for their healthcare, they’re voting for their prosperity, they’re voting for a new Mississippi with a positive image. "

“We’re out there just letting them know what we have done. What we’ve done for the military, what we’ve done for the veterans, what we’ve done for law enforcement, and just letting folks know what our accomplishments are. We have such a good state, and we have so much to be proud of,” says Hyde-Smith.

This is Espy’s second run for U.S. Senate. The former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture lost to Hyde-Smith in a special election in 2018.

Former President Barack Obama endorsed Espy. President Trump is behind Hyde-Smith.

Both candidates talked about their campaign platforms.

“We need another cares act, we need more money to come to Mississippi to pay unemployment benefits, to make sure our rural hospitals stay open, more money to care of our first responders, because all the mandates put on counties like those here in Lauderdale County, that’s coming from tax dollars,” says Espy.

“Getting the economy stabilized and making sure we come out with another relief package that will continue to stabilize the economy. Because that’s foremost of what’s on everybody’s mind other than the health situation that we’re going through,” says Hyde-Smith.

The campaigns have spent millions on advertising. Political mudslinging and negative attack ads are common themes in this race.

When asked what separates them from their opponent?

“He is the most liberal candidate we’ve had in Mississippi," said Hyde-Smith. "I am a very conservative candidate. I’ve been in the political arena in Mississippi, and I just want to make Mississippians proud.”

“I’ve got a new image of the state, moving us forward," Espy said. "She portrays an image that is harmful to our state; we’re losing income and jobs in our state.”

One recent poll shows Hyde-Smith with an eight-point lead. Some political analysts think the race will be much closer.

