Choctaw County Commissioner District 1 race

A new District 1 Commissioner will be selected Tuesday. Newscenter spoke with both candidates to talk about everything leading up to the big day.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new District 1 Commissioner will be selected Tuesday. Newscenter spoke with both candidates to talk about everything leading up to the big day.

Both candidates in the race for District 1 Commissioner spoke on what they can offer Choctaw County.

“The first thing we need to improve is our community. I think we need to continue to build our infrastructure. We need to add jobs back to rural counties where taxes are low. Where people are willing to work for a lot less than people where costs of living are so high. I think we can do that. Workforce development would be a good place to start that,” said Republican candidate Randy Taylor.

“I would like to see improvements in our road service. People are complaining about the roads in the county. We’re making strides. We’re trying to navigate our budget and put the finances in the right place,” said Incumbent Tony Cherry.

Businessman Randy Taylor served 9 years in the National Guard and 29 years in the paper industry. He gives his reasons why he should be voted as commissioner district 1 of Choctaw County.

“I got the experience and relationship to offer the county the opportunity to advance. I want to do so in a way we haven’t done before in the industry. I want to develop those relationships with those people before they start work. I can develop those relationships and help bring them in Choctaw County,” said Taylor.

Incumbent Tony Cherry has held Choctaw County’s District One Commissioner seat for the past 11 years. Cherry said he wants to be re-elected so he can continue the work he and his colleagues have implemented.

“I asked that you consider re-electing me to my position. I think we had made great strides. We have unfinished work that we have to do and we’re going to do it for our district. I would be remised if I said I had been an asset to the Choctaw County Commission,” said Cherry.

A commissioner for district three will also be selected Tuesday.

