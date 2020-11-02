Advertisement

Clorox profits surge on pandemic wave

A fiscal first-quarter earnings report for Clorox shows the company is benefitting from the coronavirus pandemic.
A fiscal first-quarter earnings report for Clorox shows the company is benefitting from the coronavirus pandemic.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise again and so are profits for The Clorox Company.

The cleaning products giant reported fiscal first-quarter sales growth of 27% from a year ago, showing the company continues to benefit from the coronavirus pandemic.

“At a time of global uncertainty, these results speak to the strength of our brands and passion of our people as they stepped up to meet the needs of consumers around the world,” said Clorox CEO Linda Rendle.

Clorox also reported double-digit increases in eight of its 10 business units.

Shares of Clorox rose nearly 4% on the news.

Company stock is up more than 35% this year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NC 09 Election Day Preview - EMBARGOED UNTIL 11/3/2020

Updated: 8 minutes ago

National

NC Senate Election Day Preview - EMBARGOED UNTIL 11/3/2020

Updated: 10 minutes ago

National

2 children pulled alive in dramatic Turkey quake rescues

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By MEHMET GUZEL and SUZAN FRASER
Onlookers applauded with joy and wept with relief at both scenes in the Turkish city of Izmir, where the vast majority of the deaths and nearly 1,000 injuries have occurred.

National

3-year-old girl waves after rescue days after Turkey earthquake (no sound)

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
A 3-year-old girl was rescued alive after 65 hours trapped under rubble in Izmir, Turkey.

Latest News

National

IS attack on Afghan university leaves 22 dead, 22 wounded

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By RAHIM FAIEZ and KATHY GANNON
Most of the casualties were students and there were fears the death toll could climb further with some of the wounded said to be in critical condition.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 120,865 cases, 3,348 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 365 new cases and 0 new deaths Monday.

National

Higgins trying for a third term

Updated: 50 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Another restaurant chain, Friendly’s, hits wall in pandemic

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Friendly’s Restaurants, an East Coast dining chain known for its sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

State

Election preps: What you need to know

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sharie Nicole
Before you head to the polls, check out these frequently asked questions surrounding the 2020 election.

National

Vatican breaks silence, explains pope’s civil union comments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD
The Vatican says Pope Francis' comments on gay civil unions were taken out of context in a documentary that spliced together parts of an old interview, but still confirmed Francis' belief that gay couples should enjoy legal protections.