Cooler temperatures will reach the us tomorrow morning.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 70′s were the story today but that won’t be the case tomorrow. In the morning we will be seeing patchy frost as temperatures plummet into the mid to upper 30′s. If you have plants or pets outside you will want to bring them inside. We will remain in the upper 30′s by 6 AM and get into the mid 40′s by 8 AM. The clear skies will stay in the area, but chillier temperatures will also be moving in.

Using the EMEPA live radar we aren’t seeing any rain, and that will remain the story for the rest of the week and we will also continue to warm up after tomorrow. We are in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s tonight and the full moon is still out if you didn’t get a chance to admire it last night. By morning is when the chill will move into the air as we see the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Patchy frost will begin as early as 3 AM and stay around until 6 AM. Through the mid-morning we will warm just a little because of the sunshine and we will be in the mid 50′s. It will be a day to break out the jackets, if you haven’t yet this season because our highs by the afternoon will be in the upper 50′s. Once you are going to bed, we will cool off again as we see the lower 40′s return.

Although we don’t have very active weather this week, we are seeing action to the south in the Caribbean Sea as Tropical Storm Eta continues to strengthen and is expected to become a hurricane tonight. It has sustained winds reaching the 70′s now and is moving westward at 14 miles per hour. As it makes its way towards Nicaragua it will strengthen to a category two before landfall with 110 mile per hour winds. Locally we will be having a calm day tomorrow with some wind gust reaching 20 miles per hour. By 9 AM we will start to warm into the upper 40′s and reach the mid 50′s by noon. We won’t be warming much more however, as we top out in the upper 50′s in the afternoon.

These cooler conditions will move in tomorrow, but we will start to warm up again by Tuesday. For election day we will be in the upper 60′s and for the rest of the week we will be in the lower to mid 70′s. We will still be in the mid 30′s tomorrow night though, so you may want to keep your plants and pets inside an extra day.

