COVID-19 in Mississippi: 120,865 cases, 3,348 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 365 new cases and 0 new deaths Monday.
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 365 new cases and 0 new deaths Monday.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 120,865. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 365 new cases and 0 new deaths Monday.

So far, 3,348 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,095,352 as of October 31. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 101,385 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke795539327
Kemper33715419
Lauderdale266613526474
Neshoba190511113039
Newton887284010
Wayne1041225910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

