COVID-19 in Mississippi: 120,865 cases, 3,348 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 120,865. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 365 new cases and 0 new deaths Monday.

So far, 3,348 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,095,352 as of October 31. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 101,385 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 795 53 93 27 Kemper 337 15 41 9 Lauderdale 2666 135 264 74 Neshoba 1905 111 130 39 Newton 887 28 40 10 Wayne 1041 22 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

