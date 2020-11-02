Election preps: What you need to know

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Before you head to the polls, check out these frequently asked questions surrounding the 2020 election.

Who needs an ID?

All Mississippians voting at the polls will be required to show a photo ID card. Also, individuals voting in person by absentee ballot in the Circuit Clerk’s office prior to Election Day will be required to show a photo ID.

Is anyone exempt from needing an ID?

Yes there are three exemptions:

1. Voters who vote using an absentee ballot by mail, fax or email

2. Voters with religious objections to being photographed

3. Any registered voter who resides at a state-licensed care facility and who votes in person at a polling place located in that state-licensed care facility

What’s an acceptable ID?

1. A driver’s license

2. A photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State of Mississippi

3. A United States passport

4. A government employee ID card

5. A firearms license

6. A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college

7. A United States military ID

8. A tribal photo ID

9. Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government

10. A Mississippi Voter Identification Card

What happens if I don’t have a photo ID on Election Day?

A voter who does not have photo ID on Election Day will be asked to vote by affidavit ballot at the polling place. The voter will then have five business days to show an acceptable form of photo ID, or apply for a Mississippi Voter ID Card, at the Circuit Clerk’s Office.

If I don’t have any of the documents listed, can I still get a Mississippi Voter Identification Card?

Yes, the Circuit Clerk’s Office can verify a voter’s birth information free of charge. Any eligible voter who does NOT have an acceptable form of photo ID qualifies for a FREE Mississippi Voter Identification Card. The voter must give the Circuit Clerk the following information: Full legal name, date of birth, state of birth and mother’s maiden name.

Where is the closest Circuit Clerk’s Office?

Visit the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.ms.gov to find the closest Circuit Clerk’s Office, call the Secretary of State’s Voter ID hotline toll free at 1-844-678-6837 or visit the Voter ID website at www. MSVoterID.ms.gov.

How do I find my polling place?

Polling Place Locator

Are there any polling place changes?

Polling Place Changes

How can I get a free ride to the polls?

According to the secretary of state’s office, anyone needing a ride should call 1-844-MSVOTER (1-844-678-6837). You will be put you in touch with a licensed public transportation provider under contract to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

How will the sample ballot look?

Sample Miss. Ballot

