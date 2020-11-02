First frost possible Tuesday Morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are off to a chilly start on our Monday with temperatures in the upper-30s and low-40s. We look to see plenty of sunshine for our day today. Despite the sunshine, Monday will be a chilly day overall with highs only in the upper-50s to low-60s. Northerly winds of 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph will make it feel a bit colder than it actually is.

We’ll see clear skies overnight with Tuesday morning lows in the low-to-mid-30s. These temperatures could lead to frost developing after 2 a.m. This would be the first frost of the year if this occurs. It is also possible that some spots north of I-20 drop to the freezing mark. Make sure to protect any plants you have tonight and remember to use space heaters properly. You’ll also want to bundle up if you plan to head to the polls nice and early Tuesday morning.

Lots of sunshine is expected on our Election Day with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper-60s. Wednesday morning will not be as cold as Tuesday morning, but temperatures are expected to drop into the upper-30s to low-40s. We look to see a gradual warming trend for the rest of the week and weekend as conditions stay dry. Highs will return to the low-70s by Wednesday and then the mid-70s by Saturday.

