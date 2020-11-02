First Responders: Heather Addy

MEEHAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In our latest First Responders, we meet a woman who strives to be the best at what she does. Heather Addy is a volunteer at the Meehan Fire Department.

Heather Addy has been a first responder for the past six years.

“Ten years ago, if you would have told me I was going to be a firefighter or an EMT, I would’ve laughed at you and told you that you were crazy,” Addy said.

Addy said all that changed when she had a medical emergency with her son.

“When he was younger he had seizures. The first time he had one it scared me really bad. We called 911 and they came out. After that he was fine. I saw how they worked with him and how calm they were in the situation. It just made me want to be that person that helps others,” Addy said.

The difficulties that come with responding to medical emergencies, car accidents and fires can be challenging. Addy has taken up working out and keeping in shape. She trains as much as possible.

“If I have a bad call or a situation that I’m having trouble dealing with, I normally get with my trainer and we will go workout and talk it out. I feel much better afterward,” Addy said.

Addy wants to make firefighting her full time career and has been applying to local fire departments.

“The possibilities are limitless. If I had the opportunity to do it full time I would. I have applied at several different places. I’m just waiting on a department to pick me up," Addy said.

The sense of community and family that comes with a volunteer fire department is like none other. Addy says it’s a great way to get involved.

”You don’t just have to fight fires. You don’t have to do just EMS. If you want to drive a truck, then you can drive a truck," Addy said.

With her family’s support and son by her side, Addy hopes her future will be a lifetime of giving back and helping others.

“I just want everyone to know that we are here to serve you and to help you through your hard time,”

