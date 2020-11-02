Advertisement

First Responders: Heather Addy

Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:55 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEEHAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In our latest First Responders, we meet a woman who strives to be the best at what she does. Heather Addy is a volunteer at the Meehan Fire Department.

Heather Addy has been a first responder for the past six years.

“Ten years ago, if you would have told me I was going to be a firefighter or an EMT, I would’ve laughed at you and told you that you were crazy,” Addy said.

Addy said all that changed when she had a medical emergency with her son.

“When he was younger he had seizures. The first time he had one it scared me really bad. We called 911 and they came out. After that he was fine. I saw how they worked with him and how calm they were in the situation. It just made me want to be that person that helps others,” Addy said.

The difficulties that come with responding to medical emergencies, car accidents and fires can be challenging. Addy has taken up working out and keeping in shape. She trains as much as possible.

“If I have a bad call or a situation that I’m having trouble dealing with, I normally get with my trainer and we will go workout and talk it out. I feel much better afterward,” Addy said.

Addy wants to make firefighting her full time career and has been applying to local fire departments.

“The possibilities are limitless. If I had the opportunity to do it full time I would. I have applied at several different places. I’m just waiting on a department to pick me up," Addy said.

The sense of community and family that comes with a volunteer fire department is like none other.  Addy says it’s a great way to get involved.

”You don’t just have to fight fires. You don’t have to do just EMS. If you want to drive a truck, then you can drive a truck," Addy said.

With her family’s support and son by her side, Addy hopes her future will be a lifetime of giving back and helping others.

“I just want everyone to know that we are here to serve you and to help you through your hard time,”

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Choctaw County Comm.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Choctaw

News

Shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Shooting

News

Philadelphia Police investigating a burglary

Updated: 4 hours ago
Philadelphia Police Department is asking for your help identifying these two suspects.

Local

Meridian Police investigating daytime shootout

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Spencer Murray
Meridian Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Eta is expected to reach hurricane status tonight.

Updated: 6 hours ago
Eta is expected to make landfall by Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Forecast

Cooler temperatures will reach the us tomorrow morning.

Updated: 6 hours ago
For election day we will be in the upper 60′s and for the rest of the week we will be in the lower to mid 70′s. We will still be in the mid 30′s tomorrow night though, so you may want to keep your plants and pets inside an extra day.

News

Choctaw County Commissioner District 1 race

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
A new District 1 Commissioner will be selected Tuesday. Newscenter spoke with both candidates to talk about everything leading up to the big day.

News

U.S. Senate candidates’ campaign in the Pine Belt

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Pacheco
It’s a mad dash to the finish line as one congressional race in the Magnolia State heats up.

News

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 120,500 cases, 3,348 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
An estimated 101,385 people have recovered from the virus.

News

State Flag PKG

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
State Flag PKG