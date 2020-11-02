Advertisement

Florida 2000 and the potential for a recount repeat

By Kyle Midura
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When polls close tomorrow the counting will begin. When we will know who won the presidency is anyone’s guess.

Twenty years ago, the presidential race between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore hung in the balance for 36 days.

In his book The Perfect Tie: The True Story of the 2000 Presidential Election, Claremont McKenna College Political Science Professor Andrew Busch tracked every turn.

“If they won Florida they were going to win the election, and if they lost Florida they were going to lose the election,” he said.

TV networks bungled election night results, a machine recount tightened the race, and ballot inspections started and stopped like a game of red-light green-light. Lawyers for the candidates wrangled over deadlines, confusing ballots, and which votes should count.

On December 12th, the U.S. Supreme Court -- split along conservative and liberal lines -- issued a 5-4 decision halting a statewide recount, effectively settling the race. Florida belonged to Bush, the official margin: 537 votes.

Asked if he could foresee a similar process playing out again this year, 20 years later, “I would never rule out the possibility,” said Busch, “there are many ways that things can go awry."

If razor close results in a state or two could tilt the election, Busch said the chances of long fight may be higher than usual.

Battles over deadlines and how to validate absentee votes are already tying up courts and both campaigns have armies of attorneys ready to deploy.

“The election administrator’s prayer: please let the margins be wide,” said Sec. of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (D-New Mexico).

Toulouse Oliver leads the National Association of Secretaries of State. She said after the 2000 election, states wrote clearer standards and dumped problematic voting systems, leaving them better equipped to ensure every valid ballot counts.

“There’s no doubt that states are better prepared,” she said. She noted that fights over mail-in ballots represent the new frontier for a potential contested election.

New rules and transparency may help a divided America trust the election’s integrity. But, if election officials misreport results, the press calls a race too early, or politicians cry fraud, voters' fragile faith could break.

In Wash, I’m KM.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.S. Senate candidates’ campaign in the Pine Belt

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Pacheco
It’s a mad dash to the finish line as one congressional race in the Magnolia State heats up.

Local

Mayor Bland extends face mask order for Meridian

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
The order mandating face coverings in public places in Meridian is being extended to Nov. 30.

Local

Rep. Michael Guest faces Democrat Dorothy “Dot” Benford in 3rd Dist. Congressional race

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
The race for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District will also be on the ballot in next week’s election.

Politics

Deadline to apply for absentee ballots in Alabama

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Thursday is the deadline for Alabama voters to apply for an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election.

Politics

Survey: Most Mississippians plan to vote ‘yes’ for new state flag

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT
|
By Josh Carter
Civiqs surveyed 507 likely voters about key issues in Mississippi.

Latest News

Politics

Miss. voters could change the way state leaders are elected on November 3rd

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Smith
When it comes to electing state leaders such as governor and lieutenant governor, Mississippi has its own version of an electoral college.

State

Mississippi absentee voting continues to increase

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Mississippi has already surpassed the total number of absentee ballots cast in 2016.

News

In-person absentee voting set for Saturday in Sumter County

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Sumter County Courthouse will be open Saturday morning for in-person absentee voting.

Politics

Political report does not list Mississippi’s U.S. Senate race as a ‘toss-up’

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT
Democrats are looking to flip four of those to win a majority. But the nonpartisan Cook Political Report doesn’t include Mississippi in its list of toss-up races.

News

Rep. Michael Guest speaks to Lauderdale Co. Republican Women

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT
Republican Congressman Michael Guest (District 3) made a stop in Meridian Thursday.

Politics

Mississippi secretary of state details voting options

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Wood
Absentee ballots that are mailed must be postmarked by Nov. 3.