Food drive put on by Meridian restaurants with help from local schools

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Little Caesars and Dairy Queen teamed up with local schools to collect canned foods.

The COVID-19 pandemic almost stopped the drive from happening this year, but organizers say the community really came together to help those in need. The canned items were unloaded by the Meridian Community College baseball team at the Wesley House Monday morning.

“We would like to just thank all of the parents, and the schools, and the staff for trying to help us facilitate this and have such a great turnout,” said Denise Johnson, the owner of the Meridian Dairy Queen.

Around 34,000 cans were collected this year.

