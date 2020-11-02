Advertisement

Food drive put on by Meridian restaurants with help from local schools

Food Drive
Food Drive(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Little Caesars and Dairy Queen teamed up with local schools to collect canned foods.

The COVID-19 pandemic almost stopped the drive from happening this year, but organizers say the community really came together to help those in need. The canned items were unloaded by the Meridian Community College baseball team at the Wesley House Monday morning.

“We would like to just thank all of the parents, and the schools, and the staff for trying to help us facilitate this and have such a great turnout,” said Denise Johnson, the owner of the Meridian Dairy Queen.

Around 34,000 cans were collected this year.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Westbrooks & Griffis square off for seat on Mississippi’s Supreme Court

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Kenny Griffis looks to retain his seat on Mississippi's highest court while Latrice Westbrooks hopes to make history

News

All eyes on U.S. Senate re-match race Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
All eyes on U.S. Senate re-match race Tuesday between Democrat Mike Espy and incumbent Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith.

News

Local group to provide rides to the polls Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The group Concerned Citizens for Get out the Vote wants to make sure everyone in Meridian is able to exercise their right to vote.

News

Kick-off celebration for GEAR UP grant held Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The federal grant is aimed at getting more underserved students to get into and through college or trade school.

Latest News

National Politics

Justice Barrett joins Supreme Court arguments for first time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new justice was confirmed last week in a 52-48 virtual party-line vote, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee.

News

Monday is deadline to return absentee ballot in Alabama; record-breaking 300,000 returned so far

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Carlson
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is encouraging people who still need to return an absentee ballot to do so in person rather than by mail.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 120,865 cases, 3,348 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 365 new cases and 0 new deaths Monday.

State

Election preps: What you need to know

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharie Nicole
Before you head to the polls, check out these frequently asked questions surrounding the 2020 election.

National Politics

Florida 2000 and the potential for a recount repeat

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kyle Midura
Twenty years ago, the presidential race between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore hung in the balance for 36 days. Could history repeat this year?

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - November 2nd, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Cool Temps