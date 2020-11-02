Graddick resigns from Bureau of Pardons and Paroles

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Charlie Graddick has resigned as director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Graddick to the post.

Looking back on his fourteen months in the job, she credited Graddick with laying a solid foundation by focusing on rebuilding staff morale, improving field operations and upgrading the equipment and technology so employees can effectively do their jobs.

“Charlie Graddick has dedicated his entire life to public service, and he has answered the call numerous times throughout his long, illustrious career, going back to when he was elected Mobile County District Attorney at age 28,” said Ivey.

Ivey said a search for a new director starts immediately. Graddick’s last day will be Nov. 30.

His resignation letter is below.

