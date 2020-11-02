Advertisement

Graddick resigns from Bureau of Pardons and Paroles

Judge Charlie Graddick has resigned as the director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Judge Charlie Graddick has resigned as the director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.(Source: WSFA)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Charlie Graddick has resigned as director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Graddick to the post.

Looking back on his fourteen months in the job, she credited Graddick with laying a solid foundation by focusing on rebuilding staff morale, improving field operations and upgrading the equipment and technology so employees can effectively do their jobs.

“Charlie Graddick has dedicated his entire life to public service, and he has answered the call numerous times throughout his long, illustrious career, going back to when he was elected Mobile County District Attorney at age 28,” said Ivey.

Ivey said a search for a new director starts immediately. Graddick’s last day will be Nov. 30.

His resignation letter is below.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Retailers hope you shop early and often for holidays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
The world’s largest retail trade organization is urging Americans to shop safe, early and often.

State

Mississippi board says county can move Confederate statue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Department of Archives and History has approved moving a Confederate statue from outside the Lowndes County Courthouse.

News

Meridian Police Chief Chris Read addresses recent gun violence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
"We did identify the vehicle," said Read.

Coronavirus

ADPH: Nearly 3,000 people have died from COVID-19 as over 194K test positive and more than 81K recover

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBRC Staff
The health department also reports 81,005 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

Latest News

News

Westbrooks & Griffis square off for seat on Mississippi’s Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kenny Griffis looks to retain his seat on Mississippi's highest court while Latrice Westbrooks hopes to make history

News

All eyes on U.S. Senate re-match race Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
All eyes on U.S. Senate re-match race Tuesday between Democrat Mike Espy and incumbent Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith.

News

Food drive put on by Meridian restaurants with help from local schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Meridian’s Little Caesars and Dairy Queen teamed up with local schools to collect canned foods.

News

Local group to provide rides to the polls Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The group Concerned Citizens for Get out the Vote wants to make sure everyone in Meridian is able to exercise their right to vote.

News

Kick-off celebration for GEAR UP grant held Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The federal grant is aimed at getting more underserved students to get into and through college or trade school.

National Politics

Justice Barrett joins Supreme Court arguments for first time

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new justice was confirmed last week in a 52-48 virtual party-line vote, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee.