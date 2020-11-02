Kick-off celebration for GEAR UP grant held Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School celebrated the kick-off of the GEAR UP Grant Monday morning.

The federal grant is aimed at getting more underserved students to get into and through college or trade school. The money from the grant is used for things like college and career fairs and scholarships.

“This is a major thing, not just for our school, but our students and our community as well," said Tiffany Roberts with the Meridian Public School District. "One part of this is that every student that graduates from Meridian High, if they attend college in Mississippi within one year of graduation, they automatically receive a $3,500 grant toward their college education or trade school.”

Meridian Public School District is one of three districts in the state to receive the GEAR UP grant.

