Lauderdale school board race

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two candidates are competing for one open spot on the Lauderdale County Board of Education. This election could impact how children are taught in the classroom.

There are a total of 5 board members on the board of education. District 5′s Terry Harper is not seeking re-election. The board members' responsibilities are to create policy and hire the district superintendent and board attorney.

Michael Wilson and Cade Carson say they are prepared to handle those duties. Both are life-long residents of Lauderdale County, campaigning to represent District 5 on the board for a six-year term.

Wilson says he was encouraged by community members to run for the soon-to-be open position.

“They know me. I am home-grown. I have been in the district my entire life," said Wilson. "I will definitely do everything we can do for the children. But at the same time, we need to be aware that we are spending taxpayer money.”

Carson says, being a product of the school system, he realizes the importance of schooling.

“I feel strongly that I can make the decisions that need to be made," said Carson. "I’m not worried about stepping on somebody’s toes if a policy or procedure isn’t working. I’m always going to fight for education.”

Wilson and Carson both say they know how it is to be a parent and a taxpayer in District 5. Carson says the distant learning method can be described most times as a one-sided battle.

“We’re going to be forcing this upon you and you’re going to have to adjust to it. It’s not, let me take in the comments and concerns from the parents,' Carson said. “And let’s make an action plan based upon what best suits everyone.”

Both candidates agree the board needs to find a way for students to be placed back in school where everyone’s needs are satisfied. But Wilson says this isn’t the only concern.

“I would like to see all the campuses have access to full blown vocational opportunities to bridge the gap between these kids that are going to college and these that are going to be in the workplace," Wilson said.

In order to vote for these candidates on Nov. 3, you must be in the District 5 area according to your voter registration card.

