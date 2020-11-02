Local group to provide rides to the polls Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group of volunteers will be providing rides to polling locations on Election Day.

The group Concerned Citizens for Get out the Vote wants to make sure everyone in Meridian is able to exercise their right to vote. The group says CDC guidelines will be followed during their ride services.

“We just want to encourage folks to get out and vote," said Gary Houston, a member of Concerned Citizens for Get out the Vote. "Our vote is our voice, so let your voice be heard. So many died so that we can have the opportunity, regardless of who we are, to exercise a wonderful privilege to vote.”

To schedule a ride, you can call 601-490-4940.

