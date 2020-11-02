Advertisement

Meridian Police Chief Chris Read addresses recent gun violence

The Meridian Police Department said it is addressing gun violence in the city.
The Meridian Police Department said it is addressing gun violence in the city.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shootings have taken place in some communities, especially within the past two months, some even in broad daylight. The Meridian Police Department said it is addressing gun violence in the city.

Surveillance video of a daytime shooting was emailed anonymously to Newscenter 11 this weekend. It shows an incident where 10-to-20 shots were fired from a vehicle Friday.

On the video, you can hear dozens of rounds being fired. We learned later that no home or business was hit by the bullets.

Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said he is addressing the recent gun violence in the area. The new chief said the department has installed 63 surveillance cameras with gunshot detection in the city. He also adds that there are new leads to the shooting that happened Friday.

“Our detectives collected as many shell casings they could find. We did identify the vehicle, but if we don’t physically identify the actual person then it’s hard for us to pursue charges. Having said that, that investigation is ongoing. We already got a couple of tips,” said Read.

Read indicated the gun violence is linked to gang activity.

