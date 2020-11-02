Advertisement

Meridian Police investigating daytime shootout

(WSAZ)
By Spencer Murray
Published: Nov. 1, 2020
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A shootout took place near Oakland Heights Elementary School Saturday afternoon, and the Meridian Police Department is asking for the public’s help during the investigation.

In an anonymous video sent in to Newscenter 11, you can see a car stop and gunfire begin from what looks to be the passenger side of the vehicle. As the shots are being fired, the vehicle begins to pull away. Seconds later, another vehicle is seen speeding down the road, returning fire.

The Meridian Police Department asks that if you have any information regarding this shooting, to please contact them immediately at 601-485-1893

