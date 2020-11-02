Mississippi board says county can move Confederate statue

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A state board in Mississippi has unanimously approved a permit for a Confederate monument to be moved from a county courthouse to a cemetery. The Department of Archives and History board acted Friday on the request from Lowndes County.

That was nearly four months after the county’s supervisors voted to move the statue.

The supervisors' vote happened as protests against racial injustice were happening across the United States.

People who picketed outside the Lowndes County Courthouse said the the statue of a Confederate soldier glorified slavery.

Officials say the process of moving the statue will take several months.

