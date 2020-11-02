Advertisement

Mississippi board says county can move Confederate statue

Confederate monument outside Lowndes County Courthouse (Source: WCBI)
Confederate monument outside Lowndes County Courthouse (Source: WCBI)(WCBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A state board in Mississippi has unanimously approved a permit for a Confederate monument to be moved from a county courthouse to a cemetery. The Department of Archives and History board acted Friday on the request from Lowndes County.

That was nearly four months after the county’s supervisors voted to move the statue.

The supervisors' vote happened as protests against racial injustice were happening across the United States.

People who picketed outside the Lowndes County Courthouse said the the statue of a Confederate soldier glorified slavery.

Officials say the process of moving the statue will take several months.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

More arrests made in Kemper drug investigation

Updated: moments ago
Three more people have been arrested in connection with an ongoing drug investigation in Kemper County.

State

Graddick resigns from Bureau of Pardons and Paroles

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
His last day will be Nov. 30.

National

Retailers hope you shop early and often for holidays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
The world’s largest retail trade organization is urging Americans to shop safe, early and often.

News

Meridian Police Chief Chris Read addresses recent gun violence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
"We did identify the vehicle," said Read.

Latest News

Coronavirus

ADPH: Nearly 3,000 people have died from COVID-19 as over 194K test positive and more than 81K recover

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBRC Staff
The health department also reports 81,005 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

News

Westbrooks & Griffis square off for seat on Mississippi’s Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kenny Griffis looks to retain his seat on Mississippi's highest court while Latrice Westbrooks hopes to make history

News

All eyes on U.S. Senate re-match race Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
All eyes on U.S. Senate re-match race Tuesday between Democrat Mike Espy and incumbent Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith.

News

Food drive put on by Meridian restaurants with help from local schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Meridian’s Little Caesars and Dairy Queen teamed up with local schools to collect canned foods.

News

Local group to provide rides to the polls Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The group Concerned Citizens for Get out the Vote wants to make sure everyone in Meridian is able to exercise their right to vote.

News

Kick-off celebration for GEAR UP grant held Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The federal grant is aimed at getting more underserved students to get into and through college or trade school.