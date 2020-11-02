Monday is deadline to return absentee ballot in Alabama; record-breaking 300,000 returned so far

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday is the last day to return an absentee ballot in Alabama. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is encouraging people who still need to return an absentee ballot to do so in person rather than by mail.

“For those voters who have waited until today to return their absentee ballot, it is encouraged that they do so in-person as to ensure there is no delay in the receiving of the ballot,” Merrill said in a statement. “In the 55 days that voters have been able to cast an absentee ballot, we have already tripled the state’s record for absentee participation. I look forward to shattering even more records on Election Day.”

On Monday morning, Merrill said 331,104 absentee ballots have been requested and 300,402 absentee ballots have been returned.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot was Thursday.

If returning a ballot in person, it must be hand delivered to your county Absentee Election Manager’s office by close of business Monday. For exact office closing times, contact your county Absentee Election Manager.

If returning a ballot through the mail, it must be postmarked by Monday and the election manager must receive it by noon Tuesday.

Voters who have tested positive for COVID-19 on or after Thursday may apply for and vote an emergency absentee ballot. Emergency absentee ballots must also be returned by the voter by the close of business Monday. If returned by a designee, the ballot must be returned to the county Absentee Election Manager by noon Tuesday.

For those planning to vote on Election Day Tuesday, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

