Advertisement

Monday is deadline to return absentee ballot in Alabama; record-breaking 300,000 returned so far

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is encouraging people who still need to return an absentee ballot to do so in person rather than by mail.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is encouraging people who still need to return an absentee ballot to do so in person rather than by mail.(Source: WSFA)
By Morgan Carlson
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday is the last day to return an absentee ballot in Alabama. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is encouraging people who still need to return an absentee ballot to do so in person rather than by mail.

“For those voters who have waited until today to return their absentee ballot, it is encouraged that they do so in-person as to ensure there is no delay in the receiving of the ballot,” Merrill said in a statement. “In the 55 days that voters have been able to cast an absentee ballot, we have already tripled the state’s record for absentee participation. I look forward to shattering even more records on Election Day.”

On Monday morning, Merrill said 331,104 absentee ballots have been requested and 300,402 absentee ballots have been returned.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot was Thursday.

If returning a ballot in person, it must be hand delivered to your county Absentee Election Manager’s office by close of business Monday. For exact office closing times, contact your county Absentee Election Manager.

If returning a ballot through the mail, it must be postmarked by Monday and the election manager must receive it by noon Tuesday.

Voters who have tested positive for COVID-19 on or after Thursday may apply for and vote an emergency absentee ballot. Emergency absentee ballots must also be returned by the voter by the close of business Monday. If returned by a designee, the ballot must be returned to the county Absentee Election Manager by noon Tuesday.

For those planning to vote on Election Day Tuesday, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Justice Barrett joins Supreme Court arguments for first time

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The new justice was confirmed last week in a 52-48 virtual party-line vote, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 120,865 cases, 3,348 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 365 new cases and 0 new deaths Monday.

State

Election preps: What you need to know

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharie Nicole
Before you head to the polls, check out these frequently asked questions surrounding the 2020 election.

National Politics

Florida 2000 and the potential for a recount repeat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kyle Midura
Twenty years ago, the presidential race between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore hung in the balance for 36 days. Could history repeat this year?

Latest News

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - November 2nd, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cool Temps

National Politics

What makes a state swing?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
Professor David Schultz, author of the book Presidential Swing States, breaks down the characteristics and shares his 2020 swing state list.

Weather

First frost possible Tuesday morning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We’ll see clear skies overnight with Tuesday morning lows in the low-to-mid-30s. These temperatures could lead to frost developing after 2 a.m.

News

First Responders: Heather Addy

Updated: 12 hours ago
In our latest First Responders, we meet Heather Addy.

News

Choctaw County Comm.

Updated: 14 hours ago
Choctaw

News

Shooting

Updated: 14 hours ago
Shooting