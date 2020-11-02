Advertisement

More arrests made in Kemper drug investigation

Kemper County drug investigation nets three more people.
Kemper County drug investigation nets three more people.(Kemper County Sheriff's Dept.)
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three more people have been arrested in connection with an ongoing drug investigation in Kemper County.

The investigation started about a month ago when Kemper authorities arrested Orlando Bourrage with several pounds of marijuana and other drugs.

Sheriff James Moore said they conducted search warrants in Kemper County in Noxubee County early Friday morning. As a result, Kasaven Ray, 25, Orlando Bourrage Jr, 21, and Montrail Bourrage, 39, were arrested and charged.

“Our job is to try our best to rid the community of those kinds of drugs. We are going to continue to work on that. You make look at the sheriff’s department and say, ‘you might have only x amount of guys.’ All it takes is one phone call and we will bring in the calvary to do what we need to do,” Moore said.

The charges include conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of marijuana, felony possession of MDMA and felony possession of meth.

“When we do this we have to put a lot into it. We have to look at the safety of every officer and that includes medical people on standby. To do that operation, you’re talking about 65 to 70 officers to partake in that task,” Moore said.

Moore says the investigation will continue.

“The type of things found include marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, firearms and money. All of those things were found in each location. If we can prove that you conspire with someone to commit a crime in Kemper County, we are going to find you,” Moore explained.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Lt. governor updates committee chairs for 2021

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Four area senators will chair committees in the 2021 Mississippi Legislature.

Politics

Alabama voter registration exceeds 3.7 million

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Alabama set a new voter registration record of 3,708,804.

News

Lauderdale school board race

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Janae' Hancock
Two candidates are competing for one open spot on the Lauderdale County Board of Education.

State

Graddick resigns from Bureau of Pardons and Paroles

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
His last day will be Nov. 30.

Latest News

National

Retailers hope you shop early and often for holidays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The world’s largest retail trade organization is urging Americans to shop safe, early and often.

State

Mississippi board says county can move Confederate statue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Department of Archives and History has approved moving a Confederate statue from outside the Lowndes County Courthouse.

News

Meridian Police Chief Chris Read addresses recent gun violence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
"We did identify the vehicle," said Read.

Coronavirus

ADPH: Nearly 3,000 people have died from COVID-19 as over 194K test positive and more than 81K recover

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
The health department also reports 81,005 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

News

Westbrooks & Griffis square off for seat on Mississippi’s Supreme Court

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kenny Griffis looks to retain his seat on Mississippi's highest court while Latrice Westbrooks hopes to make history

News

All eyes on U.S. Senate re-match race Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
All eyes on U.S. Senate re-match race Tuesday between Democrat Mike Espy and incumbent Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith.