More arrests made in Kemper drug investigation

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three more people have been arrested in connection with an ongoing drug investigation in Kemper County.

The investigation started about a month ago when Kemper authorities arrested Orlando Bourrage with several pounds of marijuana and other drugs.

Sheriff James Moore said they conducted search warrants in Kemper County in Noxubee County early Friday morning. As a result, Kasaven Ray, 25, Orlando Bourrage Jr, 21, and Montrail Bourrage, 39, were arrested and charged.

“Our job is to try our best to rid the community of those kinds of drugs. We are going to continue to work on that. You make look at the sheriff’s department and say, ‘you might have only x amount of guys.’ All it takes is one phone call and we will bring in the calvary to do what we need to do,” Moore said.

The charges include conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of marijuana, felony possession of MDMA and felony possession of meth.

“When we do this we have to put a lot into it. We have to look at the safety of every officer and that includes medical people on standby. To do that operation, you’re talking about 65 to 70 officers to partake in that task,” Moore said.

Moore says the investigation will continue.

“The type of things found include marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, firearms and money. All of those things were found in each location. If we can prove that you conspire with someone to commit a crime in Kemper County, we are going to find you,” Moore explained.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.