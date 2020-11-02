Funeral services for Mr. Alston W. “Red” Buntyn will begin at 2:30 pm Friday, November 6, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Greg Comp officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Buntyn 91, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his home.

Alston, one of seven children, was born on April 5, 1929, in Dixon, MS to parents, E.L. and Callie M. Buntyn. In March 1947, he married the former Comilla Mathews and they were married for 64 years prior to her death in 2011. They were blessed with two children, Mark and Gretchen, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

There was no task too big or too small in all of his years of service to Citizens National Bank and Inn Serve Corporation. Hard work, loyalty, and the value of a dollar were important values that led him in all he did. Alston was always there to lend a helping hand to his family, church and community. He was a active member of NorthPark Church and the Christian Homebuilders Sunday School Class. In his free time, he loved spending time on his farm, building houses, making a good investment, and spoiling all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Alston is survived by his brother, David L. Buntyn; his sister, Bonnie Therrell; his son Mark Buntyn and wife Johna; his daughter Gretchen Dean; his grandchildren Melissa Newman and husband Lee; Russ Buntyn and wife Ashley; Street Buntyn; Michael Dean and wife Andrea; Katherine Dean; his great grandchildren, Greyson Newman, Harper Newman, Callie Buntyn, Hadley Buntyn, Lukas Buntyn, Robert Dean, Norah Dean, Joanna Dean, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents, E.L. and Callie M. Buntyn; his beloved wife, Comilla M. Buntyn; his siblings, Juanita Keith, Tina Ward, Ruth Barnett and Edith Moore; his son-in-law, Robert W. Dean, and numerous other cherished family members.

The pallbearers will be Russ Buntyn, Michael Dean, Street Buntyn, Lee Newman, Nick Marty, and Greyson Newman.

The Buntyn family will receive guests from 12:30 pm until 2:15 pm prior to funeral rites. Facial coverings are required to attend services.

