Graveside services for Mr. Antonio Dunnigan will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Friendly Cemetery, Marion with Rev. Willie Ray Clark officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Dunnigan, 31, of Meridian, who died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Bay Springs, MS. A viewing will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Chapel, Meridian.

