Memorial services for Mrs. Ronda Anita Shirley Tasso will begin at 9:30 am Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with friends and family officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Tasso, 62, of Long Creek passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Ronda was a long time registered charge nurse starting at Riley Memorial Hospital and ended her career at Anderson Regional Health System with her career spanning over 35 years. Mrs. Ronda loved her family, grandchildren, and her pets.

Ronda is survived by her children, Angela Tasso (Joyce), Lee Tasso (Angel), Dustin Tasso (Jordan Wolfe), Carrie Tasso (Caleb Bradley) , Levi Tasso, and Robert Tasso. Six Grandchildren; one sister Sheila Tanksley (Tank); one brother, Johnnie Everette Shirley, Jr. as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Tasso is preceded in death by her parents Johnnie and Carrie Shirley; siblings, Raymond Cody, Robert Cody, Linda Jane Kent, and Rosa Shirley.

