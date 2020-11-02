Ole Miss freshman in hospital after severe injury at practice

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss freshman Damarcus Thomas was severely injured in practice on Monday.

During Monday’s press conference, head coach Lane Kiffin said Thomas was injured and that he was unresponsive and not moving.

“I have to sit here and answer questions and do my job, but right now nothing seems very important. He got hit and never moved and hasn’t had any feeling in his entire body,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin asked for prayers afterward.

Thomas, 18, was in his first season as a tight end at Ole Miss. He was recruited out of Whatley, Alabama, as a four-star prospect.

Sports Illustrated reports Thomas was airlifted to Baptist Memorial Hospital and is likely to be taken to the hospital in Memphis.