Advertisement

Ole Miss freshman in hospital after severe injury at practice

Damarcus Thomas
Damarcus Thomas(Ole Miss Athletics)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss freshman Damarcus Thomas was severely injured in practice on Monday.

During Monday’s press conference, head coach Lane Kiffin said Thomas was injured and that he was unresponsive and not moving.

“I have to sit here and answer questions and do my job, but right now nothing seems very important. He got hit and never moved and hasn’t had any feeling in his entire body,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin asked for prayers afterward.

Thomas, 18, was in his first season as a tight end at Ole Miss. He was recruited out of Whatley, Alabama, as a four-star prospect.

Sports Illustrated reports Thomas was airlifted to Baptist Memorial Hospital and is likely to be taken to the hospital in Memphis.

Latest News

Sports

Sideline View by Dale McKee

Updated: 3 hours ago
Veteran Sportswriter Dale McKee has his weekly take on the local, regional and national sports scene

Sports

Elliott races into NASCAR championship; Harvick eliminated

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By AP
Elliott races into NASCAR championship

Sports

Brees throws 2 TDs, Lutz hits FG in OT, Saints beat Bears

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By AP
Saints beat Bears in overtime.

Sports

Local Picked All-American

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
Local Picked All-American

Latest News

Sports

Kadarius Calloway receives All-American jersey

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT
Kadarius Calloway receives Under Armour All-American jersey

Sports

Game of the Week: Union downs Philadelphia 40-21 to cap off regular season

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:41 AM CDT
The Yellowjackets scored 21 points in the first quarter

News

Hundreds pay respects at Meridian’s City Hall to Coach Calvin Hampton

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
Hundreds gather to celebrate the life and legacy of Coach Calvin Hampton

National

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:13 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Sports 10PM - October 29, 2020

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:22 AM CDT
Sports 10PM - October 29, 2020

Sports

Southeast Lauderdale makes postseason after game vs. Clarkdale is canceled

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT
Clarkdale had to forfeit the contest after going into a mandatory COVID-19 quarantine