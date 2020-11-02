Sideline View by Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mississippi has a connection to the World Champion L.A. Dodgers in Janet Marie Smith. The Jackson native is the Dodgers' Director of Development and Communication. She was the lead on a $100 million renovation of Dodger Stadium this past year. Smith, a Jackson Callaway and MSU alum, was elected to the 2020 Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. She worked on several MLB stadium projects with the notables being Camden Yards, Turner Field and Fenway Park. Her work at Camden Yards in 1992 helped leap MLB into new fan-friendly stadium designs.

2021 Mississippi HoF Newest Members

Three basketball greats in Delta State’s Debbie Brock, JSU’s Lindsey Hunter and MSU’s Erick Dampier will join the trio of Ole Miss stars football standout Terrance Metcalf, tennis great David Randall and golf legend Randy Watkins in the 2021 HoF Class.

Three & Counting

The USM coaching saga keeps evolving as interim head football coach Scotty Walden bolted for Austin Peay to be their head coach. USM assistant Tim Billings has been appointed USM’s interim head coach for the duration of this season. A short list of possible candidates will probably include former Delta State head football coach Jamey Chadwell, whose is presently head coach at Coastal Carolina. He has the Chanticleers at 6-0 and ranked 15th in the latest AP rankings. Chadwell was head coach at DSU in 2012 when present USM Athletic Director Jeremy McLain was the AD. Tulane OC Will Hall and Indiana DC Kane Womack are other strong candidates. Will Hall is the son of Mississippi high school coaching legend Bobby Hall. Womack is the Hoosiers' DC and is the youngest coordinator within the Power 5 Conferences. He is the son of former USM and Ole Miss DC Dave Womack. A couple of names in former USM players Derrick Nix and Austin Davis have also been mentioned.

Domination Saturday

The Golden Eagles turned the ball over four times Saturday in their 30-6 loss to Rice. The visiting Owls dominated both sides of the ball. USM will host North Alabama at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Matt Corral threw six touchdown passes and Elijah Moore caught 14 passes and three touchdowns as the duo set school and SEC’s records as Ole Miss dominated Vanderbilt, 54-21. Ole Miss (2-4) will host South Carolina in their next action on November 14.

Mississippi State was dominated by Alabama in a 41-0 romp. MSU (1-4) hopes get the ‘Air Raid’ off the ground this week as they host Vandy at 3 p.m.

MHSAA State Champions, Football Playoffs, Reclassification

The MHSAA named state champions in volleyball and swimming this past week. The volleyball champs are DeSoto Central (6A), Lake Cormorant (5A), Vancleave (4A), St. Andrew’s (3A), Walnut (2A) and Resurrection Catholic (1A). The swim champs are St. Andrews girls and boys in Class I while in Class II Madison Central made the sweep in both girls and boys. This week the MSHAA Cross Country State championships will be concluded while the football playoffs will begin in Classes 2, 3 and 4A. MHSAA also revealed the new district reclassifications for the fall of 2021 through the spring of 2023.

Dale is a Waynesboro resident who has been writing sports since 1973.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.