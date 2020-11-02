Tropical Storm Eta is expected to reach hurricane status tonight.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Eta has sustained winds reaching 70 miles per hour which is only 5 miles per hour less than a category one hurricane. This system is likely to reach hurricane status tonight and is continuing to move westward at 14 miles per hour. A hurricane warning is in effect on the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras. Eta is expected to make landfall by Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

