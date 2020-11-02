Westbrooks & Griffis square off for seat on Mississippi’s Supreme Court

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Latrice Westbrooks and Kenny Griffis are running for a seat on the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Griffis, a native of Meridian, has made a couple of campaign stops in his home town in the last week. Both candidates have decades of experience in practicing law and both have lengthy appellate court experience. Griffis is the incumbent while Westbrooks is the challenger.

“I have been a prosecutor and have worked as a public defender," said Westbrooks of Lexington. "I have represented our children in the school system. I have stood by law enforcement and represented law enforcement, not only individually but a law enforcement agency. I have also sued law enforcement agencies and law enforcement officers for their misconduct.”

“I think it’s a good thing to go out and make sure the people know that they know that they need a Supreme Court Justice with experience that’s worked on these issues," said Griffis, who was appointed to the post in 2019 by then Governor Phil Bryant. "I’ve also helped improve the judiciary and the practice of law and made it better and made justice more accessible for all.”

Griffis looks to retain the seat while Westbrooks is hoping to become the first African-American woman to serve on Mississippi’s highest court.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.