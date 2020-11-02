Advertisement

What makes a state swing?

By Ted Fioraliso
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The outcome of the presidential election will likely hinge on a handful of swing states.

We asked Professor David Schultz from Hamline University in Minnesota, and author of the book Presidential Swing States, to break down the characteristics of what historically defines a swing state.

“The percentage of the population that identified as Republican and Democrat was pretty evenly balanced. There were a lot of people who claimed to be undecided voters. And, these were states where the average voter in the state...was to the right of the average Democratic presidential candidate and to the left of the average Republican presidential candidate. These were centrist states," explained Schultz.

Schultz is watching seven states this Election Day: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. All went for President Trump four years ago.

Schultz points out the number of swing states doesn’t change very often.

“I’m going to say one or two at a time," said Schultz. "So, it’s not completely unpredictable.”

However, the states marked with swing status do change.

“It’s demographic shifts relative to demographic shifts in other states," he said.

Schulz believes reliably red states Arizona, Georgia, and Texas are “on the cusp” of becoming swing states.

“I wouldn’t say flipping once makes you a swing state.  Lots of things can happen.  But, the fact, let’s say, if Arizona were to go Democrat this time, this certainly means come 2024, that’s going to be the center a of a lot of campaign activity for both Democrats and Republicans," said Schultz. “Same thing - if, by chance, Georgia and Texas flipped this election, this is going to set off an incredible amount of political fireworks in four years.”

Schultz says, if Joe Biden wins Texas and its 38 electoral votes, it would be very difficult for President Trump to win re-election. A key state for President Trump to win is Ohio.  No Republican since Abraham Lincoln has won the presidency without winning Ohio.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.S. Senate candidates’ campaign in the Pine Belt

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Pacheco
It’s a mad dash to the finish line as one congressional race in the Magnolia State heats up.

Local

Mayor Bland extends face mask order for Meridian

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
The order mandating face coverings in public places in Meridian is being extended to Nov. 30.

Local

Rep. Michael Guest faces Democrat Dorothy “Dot” Benford in 3rd Dist. Congressional race

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
The race for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District will also be on the ballot in next week’s election.

Politics

Deadline to apply for absentee ballots in Alabama

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Thursday is the deadline for Alabama voters to apply for an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election.

Politics

Survey: Most Mississippians plan to vote ‘yes’ for new state flag

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT
|
By Josh Carter
Civiqs surveyed 507 likely voters about key issues in Mississippi.

Latest News

Politics

Miss. voters could change the way state leaders are elected on November 3rd

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Smith
When it comes to electing state leaders such as governor and lieutenant governor, Mississippi has its own version of an electoral college.

State

Mississippi absentee voting continues to increase

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Mississippi has already surpassed the total number of absentee ballots cast in 2016.

News

In-person absentee voting set for Saturday in Sumter County

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Sumter County Courthouse will be open Saturday morning for in-person absentee voting.

Politics

Political report does not list Mississippi’s U.S. Senate race as a ‘toss-up’

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT
Democrats are looking to flip four of those to win a majority. But the nonpartisan Cook Political Report doesn’t include Mississippi in its list of toss-up races.

News

Rep. Michael Guest speaks to Lauderdale Co. Republican Women

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT
Republican Congressman Michael Guest (District 3) made a stop in Meridian Thursday.

Politics

Mississippi secretary of state details voting options

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Wood
Absentee ballots that are mailed must be postmarked by Nov. 3.