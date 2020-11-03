Breaking down Initiative 65 and Initiative 65A for medical marijuana

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s a lot of confusion surrounding Initiative 65 and Initiative 65A on the Mississippi ballot for medical marijuana.

WTOK’S political analyst, Dr. Brian Anderson, said both initiatives amend the constitution to allow marijuana to be sold in the state, both require doctors to become certified to give patients a prescription, and both would require patients to have a prescription to purchase marijuana.

However, Dr. Anderson said both initiatives have a different framework.

Initiative 65 empowers the Mississippi Department of Health to license private retail dispensaries to locate in the state. There is no limit on the number of them, but they cannot be placed within 500 feet of a church, school, or daycare center.

Anderson said the MBH would set up the regulation of the licensing to dispensaries, and they would also make sure the actions between the patient and dispensary is above board.

When it comes to Initiative 65A, Anderson said the big difference is that the state legislature is closely involved. In Initiative 65, there are around 22 different situations in which a patient can qualify for medical marijuana (they do not have to be terminal), but with Initiative 65A, Anderson said a patient would have to suffer from a debilitating illness and more than likely be declared terminal. A patient would then, under Initiative 65A, have to pick up their prescription at a pharmacy vs a dispensary.

How to vote on the ballot:

The first section of the measure has these two options:

1.) FOR APPROVAL OR EITHER Initiative Measure No. 65 OR Alternative Measure No. 65A

2.) AGAINST BOTH Initiative Measure No. 65 and Alternative Measure No. 65A

The second section of the measure then has these two options:

3.) FOR Initiative Measure No. 65

4.) FOR Alternative Measure No. 65A

If you wish to vote NO to medical marijuana altogether, simply vote for the AGAINST BOTH option in the first section of the measure. If you wish to vote for an imitative, then choose the FOR APPROVAL OR EITHER option in the first section and then mark which initiative in the second section that you would like to vote for.

