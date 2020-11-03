City of Meridian Arrest Report November 3, 2020
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
ARREST REPORT
GEORGE F DUNNIGAN, 1981
2111 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST
BRITNEY ZIMMERMAN, 1989
4131 58TH PL MERIDIAN,MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
DESHUN CARTER, 1990
2312 2ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT X 2
JADAISHA TUBBS, 1995
2209 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING; TRESPASSING
ANTOINE HOPSON, 1972
123 PIEDMONT PL STONEWALL, MS
DUI OTHER
DONNIE RUFFIN, 1962
1295 WILL WRIGHT RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
JUSTIN CULLORS, 1989
2520 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KRISTOPHER BUTLER, 1992
342 ANDERSON LN QUITMAN, MS
DUI OTHER
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 2, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 2, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:40 AM on November 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 200 block of 49th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:58 AM on November 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of 34th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.