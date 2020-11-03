City of Meridian Arrest Report November 3, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

GEORGE F DUNNIGAN, 1981

2111 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST

BRITNEY ZIMMERMAN, 1989

4131 58TH PL MERIDIAN,MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

DESHUN CARTER, 1990

2312 2ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT X 2

JADAISHA TUBBS, 1995

2209 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING; TRESPASSING

ANTOINE HOPSON, 1972

123 PIEDMONT PL STONEWALL, MS

DUI OTHER

DONNIE RUFFIN, 1962

1295 WILL WRIGHT RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

JUSTIN CULLORS, 1989

2520 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KRISTOPHER BUTLER, 1992

342 ANDERSON LN QUITMAN, MS

DUI OTHER

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 2, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 2, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:40 AM on November 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 200 block of 49th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 6:58 AM on November 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of 34th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls

