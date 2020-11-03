Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report November 3, 2020

(WTOK)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

JESSICA TUGGLE, 1980

913 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

CODY ROSE, 1992

313 PONDEROSA DR STONEWALL, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

KRYSTAL BLAKELY, 1988

2801 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

JESSE L HEARNE, 1983

17574 CHUNKY DUFFEE RD LITTLE ROCK, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

UKISHIA CARTER, 1980

1516 HWY 15N PHILADELPHIA, MS

SHOPLIFTING

JOHN W LEGGETT, 1958

4400 27TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

RODNEY O REYNOLD, 1981

236 HWY 583N TYLERTOWN, MS

DUI

EDDIE DAVIS, 1989

HOMELESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ROBERT ANDERSON, 1993

930 42ND AVE APT 1002 MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KAREEM S PETERSON, 1990

1382 RURAL HILL RD ANTIOCH, TN

DUI

JOSEPH A HUGGINS, 1993

1402 WILL WRIGHT RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

JIMMIE WILLIAMSON, 1991

HOMELESS

SHOPLIFTING

DYLAN T STEPHENS, 1994

4416 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

CRAIG A DOYLE, 1984

1212 22ND AVE HEIGHTS MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 30, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 2, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:51 AM on October 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 500 block of 33rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

At 4:16 AM on October 31, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 800 block of C Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 4:03 PM on November 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of 34th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 19 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:53 PM on October 31, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Vally Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 10:52 PM on October 31, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of 19th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

More arrests made in Kemper drug investigation

Updated: 17 hours ago
Three more people have been arrested in connection with an ongoing drug investigation in Kemper County.

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 2, 2020

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:45 AM CST
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 2, 2020

Arrests

Kemper County Arrest Report November 2, 2020

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:39 AM CST
Kemper County Arrest Report November 2, 2020

Local

Meridian police investigating daytime shootout

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:44 PM CST
|
By Spencer Murray
Meridian Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 30, 2020

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 30, 2020

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 29, 2020

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 29, 2020

Regional

Two escaped inmates captured in Waynesboro

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Jonathan Kane Brown and Billy Takota Hinton were captured in Waynesboro Thursday evening after escaping around midnight.

State

Search for Alabama murder suspect ends in Arkansas

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
|
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Ryan Smith, of Mobile, Ala., was arrested Thursday in Arkansas after deputies got a call about a robbery.

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 29, 2020

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 29, 2020

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 28, 2020

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 28, 2020