City of Meridian Arrest Report November 3, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

JESSICA TUGGLE, 1980

913 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

CODY ROSE, 1992

313 PONDEROSA DR STONEWALL, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

KRYSTAL BLAKELY, 1988

2801 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

JESSE L HEARNE, 1983

17574 CHUNKY DUFFEE RD LITTLE ROCK, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

UKISHIA CARTER, 1980

1516 HWY 15N PHILADELPHIA, MS

SHOPLIFTING

JOHN W LEGGETT, 1958

4400 27TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

RODNEY O REYNOLD, 1981

236 HWY 583N TYLERTOWN, MS

DUI

EDDIE DAVIS, 1989

HOMELESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ROBERT ANDERSON, 1993

930 42ND AVE APT 1002 MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KAREEM S PETERSON, 1990

1382 RURAL HILL RD ANTIOCH, TN

DUI

JOSEPH A HUGGINS, 1993

1402 WILL WRIGHT RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

JIMMIE WILLIAMSON, 1991

HOMELESS

SHOPLIFTING

DYLAN T STEPHENS, 1994

4416 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

CRAIG A DOYLE, 1984

1212 22ND AVE HEIGHTS MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 30, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 2, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:51 AM on October 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 500 block of 33rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

At 4:16 AM on October 31, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 800 block of C Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 4:03 PM on November 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of 34th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 19 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:53 PM on October 31, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Vally Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 10:52 PM on October 31, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of 19th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.