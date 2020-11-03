City of Meridian Arrest Report November 3, 2020
ARREST REPORT
JESSICA TUGGLE, 1980
913 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
CODY ROSE, 1992
313 PONDEROSA DR STONEWALL, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
KRYSTAL BLAKELY, 1988
2801 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
JESSE L HEARNE, 1983
17574 CHUNKY DUFFEE RD LITTLE ROCK, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
UKISHIA CARTER, 1980
1516 HWY 15N PHILADELPHIA, MS
SHOPLIFTING
JOHN W LEGGETT, 1958
4400 27TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
RODNEY O REYNOLD, 1981
236 HWY 583N TYLERTOWN, MS
DUI
EDDIE DAVIS, 1989
HOMELESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROBERT ANDERSON, 1993
930 42ND AVE APT 1002 MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KAREEM S PETERSON, 1990
1382 RURAL HILL RD ANTIOCH, TN
DUI
JOSEPH A HUGGINS, 1993
1402 WILL WRIGHT RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
JIMMIE WILLIAMSON, 1991
HOMELESS
SHOPLIFTING
DYLAN T STEPHENS, 1994
4416 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
CRAIG A DOYLE, 1984
1212 22ND AVE HEIGHTS MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 30, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 2, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:51 AM on October 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 500 block of 33rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
At 4:16 AM on October 31, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 800 block of C Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 4:03 PM on November 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of 34th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 19 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:53 PM on October 31, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Vally Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:52 PM on October 31, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of 19th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
