COVID-19 in Mississippi: 121,509 cases, 3,384 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 644 new cases and 36 new deaths Tuesday. (Source: MGN)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 121,509. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 644 new cases, 36 new deaths and 130 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

So far, 3,384 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,095,352 as of October 31. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 101,385 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke796539327
Kemper33815419
Lauderdale267913526474
Neshoba191311113039
Newton887284010
Wayne1044225910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

