Dry and sunny for Election Day

Tuesday Day Planner
Tuesday Day Planner(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Election Day! We are off to a cold start out there on our Tuesday with temperatures mainly in the mid-30s. Patchy frost is possible in spots this morning, so may you may want to leave a couple of minutes extra time to get to your destination this morning. Any frost should melt away by 8 a.m. We look to warm into the upper-60s this afternoon with lots of sunshine to go around.

We’ll see clear skies tonight with Wednesday morning lows in the upper-30s. We’ll continue our dry and sunny streak on our Wednesday. Afternoon high temperatures will return to the low-70s. Clouds will increase a bit heading into Thursday. High temperatures will return to the mid-70s by Friday, and those temperatures will last through the weekend.

Isolated showers will be possible on Saturday, followed by the chance of stray showers on Sunday. Most locations will stay dry each day. Morning lows will return to the 50s on Saturday and then the 60s on Sunday. Monday looks to feature mostly sunny skies with morning lows in the mid-60s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s.

