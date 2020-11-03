Graveside services for Faye Troutman Martin, 76, of Womack Hill will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11:30 A.M. at Womack Hill Cemetery with Rev. Carey Howard and Rev. Sidney Hill officiating.

Mrs. Martin passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Providence Hospital in Mobile. She was born February 20, 1944, in Meridian, Mississippi.

She was a retired beautician, having owned and operated her own business from 1973 until her retirement in 1995.

Survivors include her daughter, Mitzi Bryars (Tim) of Millry, AL; grandchildren, Morgan Howard (Spencer) of Millry; Hunter Bryars (Tehya) of Womack Hill; great-grandsons, Jase and Jake Howard of Millry; great-granddaughter, Charlie Bryars of Womack Hill; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. W.A. Troutman and Nannie Mae Burt Troutman; her husband of 59 years, Grady “Stick” Martin, Jr.; son, Michael Martin; grandson, Parker Bryars; and great granddaughter, Mary Grace Howard; and brother, William Wayne “Billy” Troutman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (StJude.org)

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

302 Vanity Fair Avenue

P.O. Box 705

Butler, Alabama 36904

PHONE: 205-45-2515

FAX: 205-459-4850