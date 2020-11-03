Hurricane Eta expected to make landfall as a devastating category five hurricane

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Eta is a dangerous and powerful category four hurricane Monday, and it’s expected to become a category five hurricane before it reaches the coast of northeastern Nicaragua early Tuesday. Winds are expected to be near 160 mph at landfall, which can bring a devastating impact.

The storm will weaken steadily and is tracks inland. The mountains of Honduras will strongly disrupt the circulation of the storm. Forecasts do suggest a weaker Eta emerging over the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Saturday. Where will it go from there? It’s too early to answer that question right now.

Hurricane Eta is the first category four hurricane in November since 2008 and only the sixth category four hurricane in November since at least 1851. It is expected to make landfall overnight over northeastern Nicaragua with 150 mph winds. It will likely be one of the most devastating storms to impact Central America since Hurricane Mitch in 1998.

Hurricane Eta is a powerful category four hurricane, and it's expected to become a category five hurricane before it makes landfall Tuesday morning over Nicaragua. (WTOK)

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.