James David Gibson, Jr.

By Letisha Young
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
A memorial service for James David Gibson, Jr. 46, of Meridian will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at the York Baptist Church with Rev. Leon Ballard officiating. Mask are required under the Alabama State Mandate.

David passed away November 2, 2020 at his home. He was born November 18, 1973, in Meridian.

He worked for the pipeline and enjoyed the outdoors.

Survivors include his wife, Amy Gibson; daughter, Madison Gibson; step-daughters, Lauren Huhn (Wade) and Kayley Daughdrill (Adam); father and step-mother; Jimmy and Grace Gibson; mother, Ruby Smith Alexander; grandchildren, Hadley Elizabeth Huhn, Spencer Huhn, Audrey Huhn, Ollie Catherine Huhn, and Katie Grace Daughdrill; brother, Jason Daniel Gibson (Shelley); sister, Lee Ann Collier (Chad); niece, Scarlet Collier; and nephews, Clint Collier; and Jace Dearman.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

Bumpers Funeral Home

