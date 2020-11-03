News
Hurricane
Weather
Sports
Live Newscasts
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
Live Newscasts
Live Events
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Alfa Insurance Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
National
Fish & Game Forecast
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Coaches Corner
Trainer's Table
Sports Videos
Politics
Election Results
National Results Map
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Rescan Now
Community
Hometown Hero
First Responders
County Road 11
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
WTOK E-News
CrimeNet
Arrests
MomsEveryday
The Pulse
COVID-19 Map
On The Record
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Advertisement
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 3, 2020
(WTOK)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:42 PM CST
|
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Latest News
Arrests
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 3, 2020
Updated: 8 minutes ago
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 3, 2020
Arrests
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 3, 2020
Updated: 6 hours ago
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 3, 2020
Local
More arrests made in Kemper drug investigation
Updated: 23 hours ago
Three more people have been arrested in connection with an ongoing drug investigation in Kemper County.
Arrests
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 2, 2020
Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:45 AM CST
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 2, 2020
Latest News
Arrests
Kemper County Arrest Report November 2, 2020
Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:39 AM CST
Kemper County Arrest Report November 2, 2020
Local
Meridian police investigating daytime shootout
Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:44 PM CST
|
By
Spencer Murray
Meridian Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon.
Arrests
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 30, 2020
Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 30, 2020
Arrests
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 29, 2020
Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 29, 2020
Regional
Two escaped inmates captured in Waynesboro
Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT
|
By
WTOK Staff
Jonathan Kane Brown and Billy Takota Hinton were captured in Waynesboro Thursday evening after escaping around midnight.
State
Search for Alabama murder suspect ends in Arkansas
Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
|
By
Region 8 Newsdesk
Ryan Smith, of Mobile, Ala., was arrested Thursday in Arkansas after deputies got a call about a robbery.