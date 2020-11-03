Long lines at the polls in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian voters took to the polls Tuesday morning, some waiting on long lines.

The Meridian Little Theater saw lines out the door, with poll workers calling people in by the first letter of their last names. There was a constant stream of people heading in and out of the Velma Young Center casting their votes. Voters we spoke to shared why they felt it was important to come out and vote.

“It was very important to vote today because right now our country is divided," said Jevon Williams. "We’re fighting between the Democrats and Republicans, and we really need to galvanize the country again.”

“I think it’s wonderful to come, because I have never been before,” said Nebraska Powe.

Experts are predicting higher turnout across the country this Election Day based on early voting numbers.

