Lt. governor updates committee chairs for 2021
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann announced several new committee chairs Monday. The resignations of Senators Sally Doty and Gary Jackson, plus the addition of two newly-elected senators, Jason Barrett and Bart Williams, prompted the new assignments.
“The legislature has the significant responsibility of helping lead the state through recovering from the pandemic, in addition to addressing all of the State’s other needs in education, economic issues, healthcare, transportation, and others,” Hosemann said. “We wanted to make sure our senators knew of any committee changes well before the start of the 2021 session so they can begin attending hearings and preparing for next year.”
Sen. Tyler McCaughn, of Newton, is vice-chair of the Agriculture Committee. Sen. Jeff Tate, of Meridian, is chair of the Elections Committee. Sen. Sampson Jackson II, of Preston, is chair of the Forestry Committee. Sen. Jenifer B. Branning, of Philadelphia, is chairwoman of the Highways & Transportation Committee and vice-chair of Judiciary A.
The updated committee chairs are:
Accountability, Efficiency, and Transparency
John A. Polk, Chairman
Angela Burks Hill, Vice-Chairwoman
Agriculture
Chuck Younger, Chairman
Tyler McCaughn, Vice-Chairman
Appropriations
W. Briggs Hopson III, Chairman
John A. Polk, Vice-Chairman
Business and Financial Institutions
Chris Caughman, Chairman
Chad McMahan, Vice-Chairman
Constitution
Chris Johnson, Chairman
Derrick T. Simmons, Vice-Chairman
Corrections
Juan Barnett, Chairman
Daniel Sparks, Vice-Chairman
County Affairs
Angela Burks Hill, Chairwoman
Neil S. Whaley, Vice-Chairman
Drug Policy
David Jordan, Chairman
Melanie Sojourner, Vice-Chairwoman
Economic and Workforce Development
David Parker, Chairman
Chuck Younger, Vice-Chairman
Education
Dennis DeBar Jr., Chairman
David Blount, Vice-Chairman
Elections
Jeff Tate, Chairman
Hob Bryan, Vice-Chairman
Energy
Joel R. Carter Jr., Chairman
Rita Potts Parks, Vice-Chairwoman
Enrolled Bills
Tammy Witherspoon, Chairwoman
Robert L. Jackson, Vice-Chairman
Environmental Protection, Conservation, and Water Resources
Chris McDaniel, Chairman
Chris Caughman, Vice-Chairman
Ethics
Albert Butler, Chairman
Chris McDaniel, Vice-Chairman
Executive Contingent Fund
Robert L. Jackson, Chairman
Juan Barnett, Vice-Chairman
Finance
Josh Harkins, Chairman
Chris Johnson, Vice-Chairman
Forestry
Sampson Jackson II, Chairman
Joseph M. Seymour, Vice-Chairman
Gaming
David Blount, Chairman
Philip Moran, Vice-Chairman
Highways and Transportation
Jenifer B. Branning, Chairwoman
Barbara Blackmon, Vice-Chairwoman
Housing
Barbara Blackmon, Chairwoman
Tammy Witherspoon, Vice-Chairwoman
Insurance
J. Walter Michel, Chairman
Mike McLendon, Vice-Chairman
Interstate and Federal Cooperation
Hillman Terome Frazier, Chairman
Joseph Thomas, Vice-Chairman
Investigate State Offices
Mike Thompson, Chairman
Sarita Simmons, Vice-Chairwoman
Judiciary, Division A
Brice Wiggins, Chairman
Jenifer B. Branning, Vice-Chairwoman
Judiciary, Division B
Joey Fillingane, Chairman
Jeremy England, Vice-Chairman
Labor
John Horhn, Chairman
Hillman Terome Frazier, Vice-Chairman
Local and Private
Chad McMahan, Chairman
Dean Kirby, Vice-Chairman
Medicaid
Kevin Blackwell, Chairman
Joey Fillingane, Vice-Chairman
Municipalities
Derrick T. Simmons, Chairman
Jason Barrett, Vice-Chairman
Ports and Marine Resources
Philip Moran, Chairman
Mike Thompson, Vice-Chairman
Public Health and Welfare
Hob Bryan, Chairman
David Parker, Vice-Chairman
Public Property
Angela Turner-Ford, Chairwoman
Albert Butler, Vice-Chairman
Rules
Dean Kirby, Chairman
J. Walter Michel, Vice-Chairman
State Library
Sollie B. Norwood, Chairman
Kathy Chism, Vice-Chairwoman
Technology
Scott DeLano, Chairman
Bart Williams, Vice-Chairman
Tourism
Lydia Graves Chassaniol, Chairwoman
John Horhn, Vice-Chairman
Universities and Colleges
Rita Potts Parks, Chairwoman
Nicole Akins Boyd, Vice-Chairwoman
Veterans and Military Affairs
Joseph M. Seymour, Chairman
Scott DeLano, Vice-Chairman
Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks
Neil S. Whaley, Chairman
Ben Suber, Vice-Chairman
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.