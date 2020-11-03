Lt. governor updates committee chairs for 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann announced several new committee chairs Monday. The resignations of Senators Sally Doty and Gary Jackson, plus the addition of two newly-elected senators, Jason Barrett and Bart Williams, prompted the new assignments.

“The legislature has the significant responsibility of helping lead the state through recovering from the pandemic, in addition to addressing all of the State’s other needs in education, economic issues, healthcare, transportation, and others,” Hosemann said. “We wanted to make sure our senators knew of any committee changes well before the start of the 2021 session so they can begin attending hearings and preparing for next year.”

Sen. Tyler McCaughn, of Newton, is vice-chair of the Agriculture Committee. Sen. Jeff Tate, of Meridian, is chair of the Elections Committee. Sen. Sampson Jackson II, of Preston, is chair of the Forestry Committee. Sen. Jenifer B. Branning, of Philadelphia, is chairwoman of the Highways & Transportation Committee and vice-chair of Judiciary A.

The updated committee chairs are:

Accountability, Efficiency, and Transparency

John A. Polk, Chairman

Angela Burks Hill, Vice-Chairwoman

Agriculture

Chuck Younger, Chairman

Tyler McCaughn, Vice-Chairman

Appropriations

W. Briggs Hopson III, Chairman

John A. Polk, Vice-Chairman

Business and Financial Institutions

Chris Caughman, Chairman

Chad McMahan, Vice-Chairman

Constitution

Chris Johnson, Chairman

Derrick T. Simmons, Vice-Chairman

Corrections

Juan Barnett, Chairman

Daniel Sparks, Vice-Chairman

County Affairs

Angela Burks Hill, Chairwoman

Neil S. Whaley, Vice-Chairman

Drug Policy

David Jordan, Chairman

Melanie Sojourner, Vice-Chairwoman

Economic and Workforce Development

David Parker, Chairman

Chuck Younger, Vice-Chairman

Education

Dennis DeBar Jr., Chairman

David Blount, Vice-Chairman

Elections

Jeff Tate, Chairman

Hob Bryan, Vice-Chairman

Energy

Joel R. Carter Jr., Chairman

Rita Potts Parks, Vice-Chairwoman

Enrolled Bills

Tammy Witherspoon, Chairwoman

Robert L. Jackson, Vice-Chairman

Environmental Protection, Conservation, and Water Resources

Chris McDaniel, Chairman

Chris Caughman, Vice-Chairman

Ethics

Albert Butler, Chairman

Chris McDaniel, Vice-Chairman

Executive Contingent Fund

Robert L. Jackson, Chairman

Juan Barnett, Vice-Chairman

Finance

Josh Harkins, Chairman

Chris Johnson, Vice-Chairman

Forestry

Sampson Jackson II, Chairman

Joseph M. Seymour, Vice-Chairman

Gaming

David Blount, Chairman

Philip Moran, Vice-Chairman

Highways and Transportation

Jenifer B. Branning, Chairwoman

Barbara Blackmon, Vice-Chairwoman

Housing

Barbara Blackmon, Chairwoman

Tammy Witherspoon, Vice-Chairwoman

Insurance

J. Walter Michel, Chairman

Mike McLendon, Vice-Chairman

Interstate and Federal Cooperation

Hillman Terome Frazier, Chairman

Joseph Thomas, Vice-Chairman

Investigate State Offices

Mike Thompson, Chairman

Sarita Simmons, Vice-Chairwoman

Judiciary, Division A

Brice Wiggins, Chairman

Jenifer B. Branning, Vice-Chairwoman

Judiciary, Division B

Joey Fillingane, Chairman

Jeremy England, Vice-Chairman

Labor

John Horhn, Chairman

Hillman Terome Frazier, Vice-Chairman

Local and Private

Chad McMahan, Chairman

Dean Kirby, Vice-Chairman

Medicaid

Kevin Blackwell, Chairman

Joey Fillingane, Vice-Chairman

Municipalities

Derrick T. Simmons, Chairman

Jason Barrett, Vice-Chairman

Ports and Marine Resources

Philip Moran, Chairman

Mike Thompson, Vice-Chairman

Public Health and Welfare

Hob Bryan, Chairman

David Parker, Vice-Chairman

Public Property

Angela Turner-Ford, Chairwoman

Albert Butler, Vice-Chairman

Rules

Dean Kirby, Chairman

J. Walter Michel, Vice-Chairman

State Library

Sollie B. Norwood, Chairman

Kathy Chism, Vice-Chairwoman

Technology

Scott DeLano, Chairman

Bart Williams, Vice-Chairman

Tourism

Lydia Graves Chassaniol, Chairwoman

John Horhn, Vice-Chairman

Universities and Colleges

Rita Potts Parks, Chairwoman

Nicole Akins Boyd, Vice-Chairwoman

Veterans and Military Affairs

Joseph M. Seymour, Chairman

Scott DeLano, Vice-Chairman

Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks

Neil S. Whaley, Chairman

Ben Suber, Vice-Chairman

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.