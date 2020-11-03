Advertisement

Meridian man sentenced for cocaine trafficking, conspiracy

Daniel Robert (Source: Madison County Detention Center)
Daniel Robert (Source: Madison County Detention Center)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Daniel Robert, 43, of Meridian, was sentenced Tuesday to serve 330 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy and narcotics trafficking.

Robert was convicted in January of two counts of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and one count of attempted possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. His indictment dates to 2009 but officials say Robert was a fugitive for a decade before he was taken into custody by the FBI.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said from 2007 through 2009, Robert was being investigated by the FBI along with several other individuals. The FBI’s investigation showed that Robert directed the sale of multiple kilograms of cocaine and took in tens of thousands of dollars. The government said Robert organized the transport of cocaine from Houston, Texas, and sold the narcotics in Lauderdale County, Mississippi. Robert’s criminal organization involved numerous people and utilized vehicles with custom built hidden compartments for transportation of drugs and money.

An undercover operation specifically showed that Robert received $16,000 in exchange for over a kilogram of cocaine. Robert used two different individuals, who were both charged as co-conspirators, to receive money and distribute cocaine.

On June 26, 2009, Robert, along with another co-conspirator, were stopped in Vidor, Texas, driving a truck with a hidden compartment containing almost 8 kilograms of cocaine. Robert was released from custody in Vidor, Texas, and traveled back to Mississippi. With the help of his girlfriend, Robert attempted to reclaim his cocaine, which he believed had not been discovered in the hidden compartment.

Officials say Robert believed his girlfriend was arranging to purchase the truck from insurance adjusters who had taken possession of it on the basis that it was reported stolen. The insurance adjusters were actually undercover FBI agents with the consent of the insurance company that actually owned the truck. Video recordings and pictures were taken of Robert and his girlfriend when they came to the insurance “sale.” After “purchasing” the truck, Robert returned to Meridian, and proceeded to attempt to recover the cocaine he thought was still inside the hidden compartment.

FBI and SWAT officers descended on the location and arrested most of the organization, but Robert was able to escape at that time.

Robert has an additional pending charge for witness tampering in the Federal District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. Robert also faces charges in Illinois for narcotics distribution and witness tampering.

