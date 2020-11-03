Meridian’s Arianna Patton signs to play basketball at Jones College

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian shooting guard Arianna Patton signed her National Letter of Intent on Monday to further her academic and athletic career at Jones College.

Patton had nine scholarship offers from schools like Co-Lin, EMCC and ECCC but chose to sign with the school that first offered her.

“Jones has a great program and great coaches,” Patton said when asked why Jones was the right fit. “It had that home away from home and family environment.”

Meridian girls basketball coach Deneshia Faulkner said Patton is the only player on the team’s current roster who has been on the team since she was hired back in May 2017.

“She (Patton) and I have been in this thing for a long time now and we’re like partners,” Faulkner said. “Having her with the program has been nothing short of a blessing. She is a really good kid, great teammate and great basketball player.”

As a junior last season, Patton averaged 14.2 points, 3.8 steals, 3.7 assists and 4.2 deflections per game. In the Lady Cats 71-34 win over Raymond on Dec. 3, she scored 20 points.

Surrounded by her family, teammates and coaches, Patton said she was happy to finally share with everyone where she would be playing the next two years.

“A lot of people had been wondering with all the options I had where I was going to choose so I’ve been waiting for this day,” Patton said. “It’s exciting to finally be able to tell people where I’m going.”

Prior to making the announcement of where she would be playing, Patton thanked God, Coach Faulkner and Meridian’s assistant coaches, family, friends, her AAU basketball coaches and the Hood family for helping her achieve the goal of playing college basketball.

