Funeral services for Mrs. Rachel Stewart will begin at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Long Creek Baptist Church with the Reverends Marty Harper and Keith Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Stewart, 86, of Meridian, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Rush Foundation Hospital of Meridian.

Mrs. Rachel loved to fish in her spare time. She was also a talented quilter, having made several quilts for her family through the years. An avid baseball fan, Mrs. Rachel loved watching and cheering on the New York Mets. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother and also loved her four legged companion Angel. Mrs. Rachel was also a faithful member of Long Creek Baptist Church and attended as long as her health permitted

Mrs. Rachel is survived by her children, Donna Fowler, Terry Breedlove (Margie), and Nita Samuelson. Grandchildren, Renee Holliday, Jamie Vacaliuc (Adrian), Sonya Humphrey, Staci Fowler, Lori Beth Stewart, Alan Samuelson, Breanna Breedlove, and T.J. Breedlove. Twelve Great-grandchildren and three Great-great-grandchildren. One sister, Nell Bozard (Tommy) as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Stewart is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bessie Singleton; her first husband J.D. Stewart; second husband, Carl Breedlove; son, Jimmy Stewart; great-grandchildren, Austin Holliday and Mikey Stewart; four sisters, Corrine Boyd, Faye Adams, Jean Battle, and Ruth Cumberland; and one brother, Bennie Singleton.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, and great-grandsons.

The Stewart family will receive guests from 12:00 pm until 1:45 pm prior to funeral rites at the church.

