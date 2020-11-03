Advertisement

Northwest Kemper issues Boil Water Notice

Northwest Kemper Water Association has issued a Boil Water Notice due to a water main break.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KMEPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Northwest Kemper Water Association has issued a Boil Water Notice due to a water main break.

The notice is for customers on the following roads in southwest Kemper County:

Kittrel Swamp Road

Little Zion-Calvert Road

Chisolm Cemetery Road

Zion Hampton Road

Taylor Road

Zion Road (south from Dow Road)

Please boil your water for 1 full minute before using (except for bathing).

